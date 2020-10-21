Whisky brand Ardbeg launches delivery service for at-home Halloween celebration

Scotch whisky brand Ardbeg will be delivering an at-home cocktail experience for Halloween to introduce its new Ardbeg Wee Beastie dram.

Three competition winners will receive the "Knocktail experience" and be visited by a crew of mummies, mutants and sea creatures, who will deliver a bottle of Ardbeg Wee Beastie, an Amazon Fire Stick, complimentary cocktails and a mixology session.

A further 37 entrants will receive a delivery from a group of monsters and be given a "Monster night in" pack with a small bottle of Wee Beastie, cocktail recipe cards, a premixed cocktail and access to a spooky Ardbeg "B movie", produced in collaboration with film magazine Little White Lies.

The doorstep experience will arrive in London on 29 October, in Manchester on 30 October and in Edinburgh and Islay (the home of Ardbeg) on 31 October.

The project, devised in-house, is being delivered by The Academy and The Persuaders.