Whisky brand The Balvenie partners Mercury Prize winner for Barbican gig

Malt whisky brand The Balvenie is to tie up with Mercury Prize-winning artist Michael Kiwanuka for a one-off performance at the Barbican in London.

The exclusive spoken-word show will be held on 6 October at the venue. Performers, who will include visual artist Tishk Barzanji, will present letters to their younger selves and reveal who has inspired them along their creative journey.

The activity will be part of the whisky brand's "The makers project", which aims to explore modern creativity across various categories. All proceeds will go to the Crafts Council, which nurtures craft businesses.

Kiwanuka said: “As a musician, we talk so much about the record, and little about the journey it took us to get there. It has been exciting to be a part of something designed to encourage and motivate others to embrace their own creativity – whether that is writing songs, telling stories, or making whisky.

"It’s my hope that we inspire others to pick up that instrument and rediscover their fire, because there is so much to be gained from it.”

Barzanji said: “This collaboration will see us really delve into the literal art of craft, my processes and journey that has helped me succeed, and why it’s truthfully important to put heart into everything you do.”

The Balvenie malt master David C Stewart, who has been with the brand's parent company, William Grant & Sons, for more than 50 years, will also speak at the event.