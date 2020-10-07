White Ops to rebrand in recognition of 'toxic association of good and bad with colour and race'

Cybersecurity and advertising verification company White Ops is rebranding in recognition that its name "perpetuates a toxic association of good and bad with colour and race".

In an emotive blog post published on the company's website, chief executive and co-founder Tamer Hassan said the name White Ops "no longer represents the values of the people who work here" and detailed his journey in reaching this conclusion.

In the aftermath of George Floyd's killing at the hands of police in May and the subsequent resurgence in the Black Lives Matter movement, many companies have (either voluntarily or as a result of public pressure) confronted racist associations with their names and branding. Uncle Ben's, Aunt Jemima and Darlie are among brands that have pledged to rebrand this year.

These brands had clear racial indiscretions. When Colgate-Palmolive revealed plans to review Darlie in June, its brand name in China still translated to "black person toothpaste".

But for White Ops, racial associations are subtler, therefore not everyone agreed that changing the name was necessary, Hassan said.

"I consulted with a lot of people, to get a diverse set of perspectives, to understand our blind spots and what we were not thinking about that we should be," he said. "I talked to people internally at White Ops, of all colours, as well as externally in trusted friends and advisors. And I got just as diverse a set of opinions as the people I talked to. Interestingly, I heard opinions for and against changing the name, from people of all backgrounds.

"That’s when I realised that opinions don’t matter in this situation. People do."

The company's name is a play on "black ops", a covert operation carried out by a government or military unit. If "black" represents secret, then "white" represents transparency, and in White Ops' instance, refers to the company's mission to shine a light on the dark sides of cybercrime.

But it also comes with connotations of "black" being bad and "white" being good – similar to the way in which the ad industry uses "whitelists" and "blacklists". Verification group Integral Ad Science banished these "regressive terms" from its vocabulary in early July and now uses "inclusion" and "exclusion" lists instead.

Race was not considered when White Ops was named by its four co-founders in a Brooklyn sci-fi bookstore eight years ago, but the name now "represents something different than what we’ve intended", Hassan noted.

Hassan went on to admit that he used to share the perspective that companies "shouldn’t make decisions based on colour or race, because we should see past it".

"I would say that I was colourblind," he wrote. "But the current events have brought a sharp and painful realisation home for me, one that cuts deeper than I wanted to admit. Those of us who felt this way were able to hold that value, only because we haven’t been faced with the damage of ongoing racism personally and directly. We have only been able to maintain that view because we have been among the privileged majority. Colour blindness had been replaced with simply blindness."

The company has not decided on a new name yet, but Hassan said it will make sure the name "more sincerely represents the company and the values of the people that are a part of this mission, now and in the future".

Alongside the name change, White Ops has established a diversity council that includes people from all parts of the company to build a roadmap of initiatives. The early work of this council has established regular and ongoing diversity and inclusion training for the company. The company has begun to make changes to its hiring processes to track diversity metrics and is working on how it can provide opportunities to people from minority backgrounds from high schools, colleges and first years of employment.

"These are only a few things and only the starting place. Small things in the face of a large and difficult challenge for a lot of people," Hassan acknowledged.

In the blog post, Hassan delivered a poignant account of his own experience of being discriminated against. When serving in the US Air Force, he described experiencing "epithets of terrorist innuendos on a regular basis". But, he said, he was fortunate to have a group of friends who challenged any person or group that discriminated against him.

"I write this, not because I understand what systemic racism feels like, but because I understand the power of allyship," Hassan wrote. "It has the power to change the dynamic of a situation in seconds, in stark contrast to the years of work ahead of us in correcting this problem. Allyship was the missing power in the officers around George Floyd the moment he died under the knee of another officer. Allyship is the starting point, and the cornerstone, of the real work we will do collectively to solve the challenge against racism.

"This problem runs deep. We have a long road in front of us to pull back the layers of racism against black people, and to undo what has become a part of our institutions at levels we don’t yet fully comprehend."

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific