Who's saying what on International Women's Day?

While the audience for International Women’s Day is global, we start with a focus on how the date is being increasingly used as an opportunity to push for change in power relations within the marketing industry.

Mindshare, the WPP media agency, has partnered with WomenPresent, a start-up whose mission is to better connect women speakers with conference planners.

Wavemaker, also a WPP media agency, has launched an internal programme called Women@Wavemaker, that will focus on supporting and empowering female employees.

Careers networking business The Dots is running a female takeover for the month of March. It has selected 200 trailblazing women by inviting influential businesswomen each to nominate 10 visionaries who they believe are redefining the creative professional landscape.

The Young Creative Council has launched a public database of female creative talent called Badass.Gal.

Creative Equals, the non-profit organisation that champions diversity in the creative industries, has reimagined brand logos through the lens of gender equality.

Online video specialist Unruly has started scoring ads to see whether they are sexist or not, following the Advertising Standards Authority’s move to police commercials that might reinforce harmful gender stereotypes.

Moving on beyond a marketing industry audience, plenty of organisations, from agencies to politicians to household name brands, want to engage on IWD.

The Prime Minister, Theresa May, has issued a short film celebrating how many key positions in public life are currently occupied by women.

The Prime Minister, Theresa May, has issued a short film celebrating how many key positions in public life are currently occupied by women.

The Labour Party has come out with two messages. One is a new policy announcement by Dawn Butler, the shadow secretary for women and equalities, outlining how Labour "will force employers to close their gender pay gaps".

On International Women's Day, I'm proud to be announcing Labour's policy to ensure employers close their gender pay gaps.



It's time to end the scandal of unequal pay and close the gender pay gap once and for all.

The other is a celebratory short film, called "Phenomenal Women", featuring prominent Labour figures such as Diane Abbott, Angela Rayner and Cat Smith.

Sky has released a short film, featuring its presenting and production talent, intended to speed up the journey towards gender equality. It echoes the official #pressforprogress theme chosen for this year’s International Women’s Day. https://www.internationalwomensday.com/Theme

It's going to take over 200 years to achieve gender equality. That's why this we are encouraging people to #PressForProgress to make global gender parity a reality

Barcelona FC is pushing out this short film featuring the viewpoints of its female players. Addressed to "the dreamers, believers and allies", it claims "Barca fights for equality between women and men".

Women’s magazine Marie Claire is launching a campaign called "Not My Job" with this 60-second video, produced by ITN. It calls on readers to share their experiences of discrimination, bullying and sexual harassment at work, and sign a petition in association with The Fawcett Society, to fight for long-term legislative change to safeguard women’s rights.

FCB Inferno is running a number of IWD-focused events today with support from Unibet. The events showcase a new form of poker called Queen Rules – where the Queen card outranks the King card. The campaign is designed to get the conversation about gender equality on the table.