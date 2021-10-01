Why the APA is introducing a radical plan to improve wellbeing in commercials production

At the APA, we are making some changes to commercials productions (by which we mean any audiovisual advertising content) to address the issue of the very long hours worked on some shoots.

Our new policy is that production companies should not schedule shoot days of more than 12 hours. Even that is a long day, taking into account that some crew are there working before the main unit call time and some are there afterwards, and all have travel time.

The trend toward longer and longer hours on shoots is principally the result of budgets – production companies are presented with scripts and budgets that can be achieved only with significant overtime. An example would be a script that requires two days to shoot and a budget that allows only for one day, so to win the job, the production company agrees to shoot in one, long day. Competition is good for any buyer of services but not if that comes at the expense of the health and wellbeing of crew and production teams doing the work.

The pressure on crews and production teams has been exacerbated by an exceptionally demanding period for people working on productions. This has resulted from commercials production for the UK market mainly happening in the UK, rather than around the world, compounded by the high demand for crews for film and TV being shot here.

Covid, too, has had an effect in causing many people to rethink priorities, work-life balance and wellbeing, with a trend toward valuing time for themselves, including leisure and family, overworking longer to earn more.

We are also introducing some other terms to our agreements with unions and crew, including paying crew and production people working on Saturdays at one-and-a-half times their daily rate. That still allows for shooting on Saturday if it is unavoidable to access a location, for example, but will help confine work to the working week more often, which together with a more manageable working day will safeguard the wellbeing of crew.

The main thrust, though, is scheduling a shoot day for no more than 12 hours (11 hours, plus one hour for lunch, which is often used to reset the production goals for the afternoon) and to not go beyond that except in extreme circumstances.

We need everyone on board to make that work and to work to the spirit of that – advertisers, agencies, production companies, crew and production teams.

It is up to us to explain these changes to advertisers and agencies and why we are introducing them and I think they will then welcome them: the well-being of everyone associated with their business is a commitment that most advertisers and agencies have already made or I believe will be willing to make if asked.

As is the case with APA members, most advertisers and agencies have a commitment to minimising the environmental impact of their business - and the brilliant AdGreen carbon calculator launched this week is a huge practical step to achieving that. Similarly, advertisers and agencies are making commitments to improving diversity within their organisations and encouraging or demanding that the companies they work with make similar commitments. It isn’t possible to reflect the ethnic diversity of the UK in front of and behind the camera in most low-cost production countries.

So while some productions will go abroad again, both for locations and for lower costs (of course London is a more expensive place to employ people on a production than in Bulgaria, for example), I can’t see a headlong rush to shoot overseas by responsible advertisers and agencies if the motivation is purely that in some countries there is no regulation on shooting hours or how long you work people. It would be incompatible with their values as brands/agencies and also with their environmental and diversity objectives: about 80% of the carbon generated by a production overseas is from flights, so producing in the UK is the difference between a green production and not.

Longer and longer shoots have crept up on us through business pressures; it is time for a rethink. We believe this is a practical plan to do so and we invite the whole of the advertising industry to embrace it.

Steve Davies is chief executive of the APA