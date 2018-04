The experience, created by The Persuaders, took customers 65ft up to have their brows done. Visitors who braved the experience, received £100 in Benefit products.

Dominic Franks, director at The Persuaders, said: "People are more prepared to take a chance to do something fun. They are taking the experience with them rather than just a one-off thing here."

The activation took place on 10 April at Observation Point on London's Southbank.