Gurjit Degun and Ben Londesbrough
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Why Bombay Sapphire is working with local artists around the world

Bombay Sapphire, the gin brand owned by Bacardi, is working with local artists to target people who are interested in creativity.

The brand launched its £15m "Stir creativity" through-the-line campaign earlier this month. This included an activation called "Canvas" in Shoreditch last week that encouraged visitors to customise their gin and tonics with colours and flavours, whilst watching local artists make their mark on the blank walls.

Natasha Curtin, global vice president of Bombay Sapphire, told Campaign: "We’re trying to attract people who appreciate and want to be inspired, people who are interested in creativity.

"Creativity that takes any form, whether it be how you create your canvas on your cocktail, how you enjoy art, photography, food to anyone who is interested in creativity."

The experience ran from 18 to 21 July, and Bombay Sapphire is donating the proceeds from the bar to a creative charity in the UK.

The campaign has been created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Wasserman and OMD UK.

