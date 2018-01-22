Georgina Brazier
Added 26 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Why Cadbury is back with a 'bigger and better' Creme Egg Camp

Cadbury has revived its "Hunting season" activation with a larger pop-up forest in London's Shoreditch.

The woodland camp features Creme Egg-themed camping-style treats and drinks such as waffles, cookies and toasted sandwhiches. There will also be some limited edition white eggs hidden around the forest, however these are not part of the brand's competition for cash prizes.

This year's pop-up is larger than last year, with capacity for 4,000 people, as the brand wants greater dwell time and footfall.

Aislinn Campbell, brand manager for Creme Egg at Mondelez International, said: "We know that our Creme Egg fans are super loyal and they love coming and taking part in these really immersive experiences, so it's important that we create these pop-up events for people to come and experience."

The experience is being held at the Last Days of Shoreditch and runs until 18 February.

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now