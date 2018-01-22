Why Cadbury is back with a 'bigger and better' Creme Egg Camp

The woodland camp features Creme Egg-themed camping-style treats and drinks such as waffles, cookies and toasted sandwhiches. There will also be some limited edition white eggs hidden around the forest, however these are not part of the brand's competition for cash prizes.

This year's pop-up is larger than last year, with capacity for 4,000 people, as the brand wants greater dwell time and footfall.

Aislinn Campbell, brand manager for Creme Egg at Mondelez International, said: "We know that our Creme Egg fans are super loyal and they love coming and taking part in these really immersive experiences, so it's important that we create these pop-up events for people to come and experience."

The experience is being held at the Last Days of Shoreditch and runs until 18 February.