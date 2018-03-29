James Page
Why CALM installed suicide statues on the top of ITV Tower

The use of non-traditional advertising has helped CALM gather more than 156,000 signatures for a petition to push for ministerial responsibility for suicide prevention.

The campaign, which launched earlier this week, sees 84 sculptures of men standing at the edge of the tall building on London’s Southbank.

Simon Gunning, chief executive at CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), said: "A non-traditional media route with physicality… gets an impact that you just can't get from any other kind of campaign. I've never seen anything like it.

"Seeing it on a screen would be a very fleeting experience and I think it would be impossible for people to understand the humanity in each of those statues. It’s that physical impact that’s jarred people."

Adam & Eve/DDB’s deputy executive creative directors Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland are behind the work. They explained that they wanted to get the most out of the budget.

Nelson said: "You might be able to get one 48-sheet or a small radio campaign, but obviously the impact of that would be pretty small. Whereas if you do something like this and if you do it well, there’s no end to the amount of coverage you can get."

The campaign has been funded by male grooming brand Harry’s.

"Project 84" has had more than 150 million social impressions and over 32,000 uses of the campaign’s hashtag #project84.

It has also been heavily featured on ITV's Good Morning Britain and was mentioned by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during this week's Prime Minister's Question Time.

