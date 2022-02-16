Why the clickthrough rate is anathema to long term measurement

Ever since the fourth century, 14 February has been a day devoted to Valentine's: our annual excuse to indulge in the whimsy of novelty chocolates, ribboned bouquets and meals out where we see how long we can resist the urge to talk about house admin or work. Plus the spin-offs like Palentine's Day and Galentine's Day... whichever version you celebrate, Valentine's is all about treating those you love.

But this year, courtesy of IAB UK, 14 February wasn't just about those you click with. It was also about the "clickheads". Yep, that's right, Monday was also National Anti-Click-Through Rate Day. We know what you're thinking – isn't that usually 12 February?

It is, but this year it fell on a Saturday and no-one wants to chat about digital metrics at the weekend. Plus, Valentine's Day made the perfect hook for our 2022 marketing campaign, encouraging you to resist the clickheads and find your perfect measurement match.

Don't worry, I'm not going to launch into an ode to econometrics or a sonnet to brand studies, tempting as it is. But, three years on from when we first launched NACTRD, I think it's important to recognise how our relationship with digital has deepend and what that means for measurement.

During the pandemic, time spent online has both intensified and diversified, with popularity surging in environments that aren't built for clicks. You only have to look at our Real Living study for evidence of this. Gaming has gone mainstream, fuelled by those aged 35 and over taking it up. Digital audio continues to blossom, offering brands immersive and contextual opportunities to engage with people. Connected TV is opening up new realms of entertainment, with young people in particular becoming significantly more reliant on CTV apps during the pandemic.

In short, digital devices and services have become more ingrained in our daily lives, and our experience of them is ever more immersive (something the metaverse promises to take to the next level). In this context, it's impossible for an overreliance on clickthrough rates to be anything but reductive and simplistic, unable to capture the breadth of possibilities that digital media offers for brands to engage with audiences and provide an holistic picture across formats.

What's more, in environments where clicks are measurable, what do they actually mean? Sure, they're easy to track, they tell you what you want to hear and they make everyone feel good about themselves – but, as a standalone metric, what's their long-term value?

Instead of relying on the short-term gratification of CTR, alternative measurement strategies offer advertisers more robust and meaningful insights, allowing them to utilise digital channels to build brands and meaningfully engage with target audiences – far beyond direct response. As an industry, we need to do more to encourage and enable this shift.

Which is why we've worked with LongTerm Digital to ask advertisers and agencies what it is they value about digital measurement and what they want more of. The results reveal that, when it comes to direct response campaigns, clickthrough rates are still the most valued metric, indicating there is still change needed.

Meanwhile, for longer-term brand building, advertisers want to be able to conduct deeper brand studies and to measure both attention and attribution more consistently across media owners. One of the biggest challenges identified when it comes to implementing verified measurement strategies are the different capabilities offered by media owners/platforms and a lack of consistency across touch points.

To help create more transparency in this area, we've mapped the different verification metrics offered across media owners, the third-parties they work with, the performance information on offer and what they are doing to help advertisers track attention. Our hope is that, by pulling this information together in one place, advertisers can more easily navigate measurement options across media owners. We know this isn't a fix-all solution to the challenges in this space, but it is hopefully a useful resource that allows advertisers to map what's currently on offer.

But what else needs to change to ensure that we don't hijack Valentine's again next year? We need media owners to continue developing their digital measurement offerings. We need agencies to resist the pressure to deliver clicks and put forward alternative measurement options to their clients (our Measurement Toolkit is a great place to get familiar with alternatives). We need brands to invest in measurement strategies that provide a bigger, more nuanced picture of how a campaign is performing.

And we, the IAB, need to continue to work with all parts of the industry to provide clarity on the different options available and support more standardisation in digital measurement.

So this week, to mark our fourth National Anti-Click-Through Rate Day, let's spare a thought for the less loveable: the clickheads. Try as we might to reform them, some habits can be hard to break, but it's never too late. By exploring different options it's always possible to kick the clicks and find a better metric match.

James Chandler is chief marketing officer of IAB UK