Why the Creative & Media Equality Standard will enter the Campaign School Reports from 2018

The 'diversity' story has received bottomless column inches. So, to drive lasting change, Campaign will add companies that have successfully passed the Creative & Media Equality Standard - the kitemark for diversity and inclusion - to its School Reports for 2018.

School Reports: Creative + Media Equality Standard
Championed by intermediaries such as the AAR Group, Creativebrief and Oystercatchers and supported by the industry’s key organisations such as The Marketing Society, IAB, IPA and more, the standard is a thorough audit, including asking agency teams if a diversity filter is present throughout the creative process, from brief to work.

Forward-thinking companies like Ogilvy EMEA, WCRS, Saatchi & Saatchi, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Partners Andrew Aldridge, McCann London and more have committed to the accreditation, with many about to go through the process.

The accreditation helps companies get their practices, policies and programmes in order, but also highlights the business benefits, including the potential for reduced staff turnover, lower recruitment costs and honed productivity.

For brands that now require diversity figures are part of the procurement process, the certification says it all. So, in 2018, this will be an extra mark on your report – if you pass, of course.

