James Page
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Why Deliveroo created an edible billboard of burgers

The food delivery service installed a billboard made up from 2,000 burgers to "interact with more consumers".

The activation launched for one day only outside The Old Truman Brewery in Shoreditch , London, yesterday.

The burgers were handed out for free as part of the brand's "Eat more amazing" campaign. 

Emily Kraftman, Deliveroo's head of marketing, said: "As well as the big mass media we're having with TV and out-of-home, actually physically bringing that to life and having a chance to interact with people and giving them great food feels like a really important part of that strategy".

She added: "We're looking at across the UK at how we can bring the campaign to life and interact with more consumers".

