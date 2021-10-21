Why FCB is breaking the glass for marginalised talent

Remember your first break in the ad industry? That person who opened the door for you? A friend or work-connection of your parents, or an agency that visited your Russell Group university careers fair?

You can see where I'm headed. And while I'm not accusing our industry of being defined by nepotistic networks, that's how it's often perceived.

Let me spell it out with a few hard facts.

Only 16% of people in the creative industries hail from a working-class background.

Less than 5% of people working in music and the visual and performing arts are black, Asian or from a minority ethnic background.

Young people from privileged backgrounds are four times more likely to make it into the creative industries compared with their less privileged counterparts.

Our nation is in the midst of a cultural emergency. An overwhelming amount of our cultural diet is served up by people who have never experienced economic hardship, never been on the receiving end of prejudice, and never had the luxury of considering creativity as a career choice.

With output from such a small sliver of society, how can our media narrate relatable experiences? This is why Arts Emergency, a charity supporting 16- to 25-year-olds without connections, has declared a crisis, urging those in the cultural industries to #breaktheglass and help marginalised young people most affected by rising tuition fees and cuts to arts funding.

For these young people to follow their passion and navigate their way into the creative and cultural sectors is a tough road. And for many, it seems impossible to follow. But if someone can open the door and show them the way in, it could mean a breakthrough that changes their lives.

Having worked alongside Arts Emergency for four years, we've seen first-hand the impact of their mentoring and support. It's inspired us to join their network, not only by opening our doors for one day to showcase the different parts of an ad agency, but also by launching an annual programme to help Arts Emergency's young people.

Because we're missing something. And it's the reason our industry hasn't changed fast enough. If we think of the ad agency as a body, it can't function without the oxygen of fresh, diverse talent. To reinvigorate themselves, agencies are gasping for the fresh air of the future, not the stale breath of the past.

We want and need different points of view, different personality types. That's why we're starting by hosting virtual open days for the charity's 150-plus schools, to give a taste of agency roles and to position advertising at the heart of the creative industries, along with our partners in film, music and more. After all, the advertising industry is a microcosm of the entire arts world. Here we have everyone, from designers to directors, from musicians to make-up artists, and from strategists to stagehands.

So, by pulling back the curtain and enabling young people to experience the ad industry from the inside, we will give them a chance to decide whether it's right for them.

Starting in 2022, our six-week summer intern programme, FCB Breakthrough, will be open to three Arts Emergency students each year, who will be paid the London living wage plus travel expenses and, for those based outside the capital, invited to stay as our guests in a London apartment.

We're also providing London culture passes and gallery tickets for true creative immersion. If a candidate is exceptional and wants to return the following summer, they'll be invited back, in addition to three new candidates.

We're planning ahead for that six-week period, so it's a proper immersion in each department. We'll be empowering them and asking their opinions because this is a huge opportunity for us all to learn.

Arts Emergency desperately needs mentors and donors: you can help change the face of UK culture through your involvement. So go on, join us – #breaktheglass and be someone's breakthrough.

Katy Wright is managing director of FCB Inferno