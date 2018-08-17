Kim Benjamin
Why Kopparberg is building a 'mountain' in London

Cider brand Kopparberg is inviting people to climb a snow-capped mountain complete with alpine scenery and live music.

The 50-foot 'KopparMountain' is modelled on the mountain located in the Swedish town of Kopparberg and features five immersive areas. Visitors can climb to the top, through stepping stone streams, alpine trees, a summer meadow and rocky mountain tundra, to reach a snowy summmit.

The climb is accompanied by music from live DJs; guests can slide 20 feet down into the heart of the mountain itself to experience a party atmosphere with bars serving Kopparberg drinks. 

The KopparMountain experience kicked off on 16 August and runs until tomorrow, taking place at London's Mudchute Farm in East London. It is part of the brand's integrated "Outside is ours" campaign. 

