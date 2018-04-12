Why Marks & Spencer and Shelter turned to VR

Marks & Spencer has supported Shelter, the housing and homelessness charity, for the past 12 years, donating 5% of each sale from its Christmas festive collection to the organisation. To celebrate the partnership, the pair created an experiential campaign centred on virtual reality.

The activity took place at London’s Waterloo railway station on 23 November 2017 during peak commuting hours, with the aim of encouraging people to stop and think about the thousands of homeless families in Britain at Christmas time.

Shelter and M&S wanted to raise awareness of the difference that donations from the festive collection make, while promoting the partnership and driving an increase in donations.

"Thousands of families across the UK are homeless each Christmas and spend the festive season living in hostels or B&Bs," Helen Jones, creative director at Shelter UK, says. "We felt VR was the best way to hit home the extraordinary challenges of a whole family living in one small room over Christmas."

Immersive and emotive

The VR experience was developed by Shelter’s in-house creative team, with Mad Cow Films directing the film and B2 Exhibitions responsible for set design. The work aimed to immerse viewers in three different versions of how Christmas would be spent – all in real homes, showing real people talking about their experiences and their favourite Christmas traditions. The first two families speak very positively about their Christmas, from being excited for months in advance to looking forward to having family over for a big Christmas dinner, with lots of presents to open.

The final family, however, is homeless and living in a hostel, with a very different outlook. Their segment of the VR experience showed five people crammed into one small room, sharing a bathroom and kitchen with other residents of the hostel. There’s no room for a Christmas tree, nowhere to hide presents and no table to sit at for dinner. All they really want for Christmas is a home. The idea was to show how removed this situation is from the festive season they would traditionally enjoy.

The contrast between the films was deliberately moving, intended to make viewers realise that no one, especially children, should have to spend Christmas homeless. Passers-by who had just a couple of minutes to spare were offered samples from the M&S Shelter festive range and able to learn more about the difference the partnership makes, as it funds all calls answered by the Shelter helpline at Christmas. For those who had a little more time, Shelter wanted them to really understand why it was so vital that the charity raises funds to help homeless families.

"For many people the idea of being homeless is something they can’t imagine," Jones says. "They may also think homelessness only applies to those people they see living on the streets. Whether commuters just grabbed a free sandwich or got immersed in the virtual reality, we wanted them to think about the homeless families who won’t get to enjoy their Christmas traditions."

At the end of the film, the viewer is asked: "Please make giving to Shelter your Christmas tradition." They could make a difference by supporting Shelter, either by buying from the M&S festive range or donating directly to the charity.

Deeper engagement

Jones believes that VR is a great tool for deepening levels of engagement and understanding of the cause. "We all know that seeing is believing and that is why we felt VR was the best way to really help people understand what it means to be a homeless family at Christmas," she says.

Dwell time for the VR experience was greater than a traditional film from Shelter; it also prompted people to engage further with Shelter staff at the stand. Alongside the VR experience, the partnership was promoted through a social media campaign, while the charity also hosted a stand at the Ideal Home Show for Christmas in London, from 22-26 November.

Visitors to the stand were asked to vote on where they traditionally spend Christmas by taking a bauble from one of three tubes. The choices were – "At home", "With family" or "On holiday" and the messaging on the voting stand highlighted the fact that thousands of homeless families won’t be able to enjoy their traditional Christmas at home.

Shelter and M&S’ VR experience in numbers

The Christmas campaign raised more than £633,000 through sales of the festive range.

through sales of the festive range. Dwell time was greatly increased – viewers were happy to watch up to about four minutes of the VR film when they would normally only watch about one minute of a traditional film.

of the VR film when they would normally only watch about one minute of a traditional film. Once they had watched the VR, visitors were more likely to stay at the stand and talk with Shelter staff in greater depth, often for a further five minutes.

This article is part of a special report on tech in branded experiences

