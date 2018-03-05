Why McVitie's chose animation over live action in new ad

The new "Sweeter together" campaign shifts the focus from "product-led to purpose-led" advertising and aims to show how sharing a biscuit can bring people together.

The 60-second ad entitled "Crane" follows a day in the life of Rod, a lonely tower crane operator who carries out his job several metres above ground.

He misses out on the tea break being shared below him and as the day wears on he becomes increasingly gloomy. His luck is turned around however when he notices that the steel beam he has lifted has been loaded with a cup of tea and some McVitie's biscuits. He looks down to see his colleagues waving up at him – and he waves back.

With the familiarity of a Pixar short, the animated ad was created by Grey London and crafted in partnership with award-winning directors Smith & Foulkes through Nexus.

Nick Rowland, creative director at Grey London, said: "Animation is a wonderful thing. It can allow you to do things that sometimes live action can't do. You can really get into a character.

"The world of movies and Pixar and Disney and all those sort of things have done so well over the years. It's certainly not Pixar inspired but there's a sense that an entire generation have grown up with that world where animation allows you to do those sometimes magical things."

After the success of the "Sweeet" campaign, which was aimed at a younger target audience, the latest campaign is designed to appeal to all.

Kerry Owens, marketing director of McVitie's, said: "We really want to engage consumers with our new purpose, which is about enabling everyday moments of real human connection; give consumers a reason to re-engage with us, give consumers a reason to continue to love us as that brand and show that biscuits can help bring people together and make people closer."