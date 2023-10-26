Why you need to be at TikTok's ForYou Summit UK

In a world that never sleeps, your advertising needs to shout to be heard. ROI isn't just a metric; it's your passport to success. Today, advertisers crave partners who don't just keep up but redefine the game. That's why Campaign and Performance Marketing World proudly announce their official partnership with TikTok for the ForYou Summit UK event.

At the ForYou Summit UK, TikTok is assembling the industry's best to unravel the marketer's playbook. Brace yourself for mic drops with client success stories, mind-blowing speakers and game-changing insights, all geared to fuel your growth in 2024.

It will also be the stage for the second TikTok Awards, honouring the trailblazers behind TikTok's most creative and high-performing campaigns. And when the curtains fall, get ready to groove with beats from @wes.nelson and @jodieharsh.

So, sign up here to be in with a chance to experience an afternoon of unmissable content and entertainment on 1 November at TikTok's ForYou Summit UK. For those unable to attend, Campaign and Performance Marketing World will be covering the event to ensure everyone gets a headstart on 2024.

Three agenda top-picks



“Entertainment drives impact" Discover how entertainment is the new advertising essential for sustainable business growth, presented by Stuart Flint, VP of global business solutions, Europe & Israel.

"How entertainment helps us make better choices" Creative scientist, Katherine Templar-Lewis, unveils the power of joyful entertainment in shaping better decisions.

"Shoppertainment: A trillion dollar opportunity" Join Patrick Nommensen and Poonam Joshi as they reveal how TikTok Shop and advertising solutions are reshaping commerce and propelling brands to new heights