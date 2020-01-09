Promoted
Why the new year is a great time to recruit

Jobseekers are more active in January than any other month, according to data from Campaign Jobs, the specialist job board for Campaign.

Latest statistics from Campaign Jobs show that the new year is a peak time to recruit, with 16% more job applications made on the site in January 2019 than the average over 12 months.* The second highest number of applications were made in September, followed by May.

The same data the previous year showed 31% more applications in January 2018 than the average over 12 months.

The number of people viewing jobs on the site also saw a 23% spike in January, and the second highest job views on the site occurred in March, followed by July.

"The latest figures confirm the trends we’ve seen in previous years, that January is a key time to recruit", comments Richmal Roseman, head of recruitment, Campaign Jobs.

"For brands, agencies and recruitment consultancies looking to hire top talent, now is an opportune time to advertise your jobs and target jobseekers who are searching for their next role."

Here are three reasons to invest in your recruitment advertising in January:

1. Get more bang for your buck: As more jobseekers apply for jobs in January than any other month, you’re more likely to successfully find your ideal candidate when you actively advertise this month. In addition, you could grab a good deal through recruitment sites offering discounts in their version of the ‘January sales’. Check out Campaign Jobs’ online offers here.

2. Take advantage of new year’s resolutions: A YouGov poll in December 2017** revealed that the seventh most popular new year’s resolution is to ‘get a new job’. This is yet another reason to not only target active jobseekers but also those who are open to new opportunities even if they’re not actively looking.

3. Refresh your employer brand: The new year is a time when many people are reviewing their career goals; why not also use this time to review your employer brand and communicate the unique opportunities you offer? Even if your ideal candidate is not actively jobseeking, they will be more open to new opportunities and could be persuaded if the right opportunity comes along.

Need help communicating your employer brand? Looking for a guaranteed number of applications? To discuss your recruitment challenges and bespoke packages contact Jason Rosehill on jason.rosehill@haymarket.com.


* Source: Madgex Insights, 1 December 2018 - 30 November 2019

**YouGov poll, 2017

Topics

Visit the Campaign Jobs Wonderful Workplaces in Marketing hub page for insider insight into what it's like to work at different organisations in the creative, media, marketing and advertising industry. Get a range of career advice and learn from recruitment experts in your sector.

