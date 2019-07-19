Why that Nigel Farage feature was a mistake

I think Campaign’s recent decision to showcase Nigel Farage was a big mistake. And judging from the ensuing social media shitstorm, I’m clearly not alone. Of course, you could argue that the controversy itself vindicated the move. But as we all tell our clients, it isn’t really true that "all publicity is good publicity".

So let me try to articulate why this piece may have attracted attention but landed so badly with me (and perhaps some of you too). I should emphasise that I’m doing this having read the article in question, because I don’t believe in slating something without reviewing the evidence first. I’m also writing as someone who has enjoyed reading and contributing to Campaign for many years (not one of the nihilists who have resorted to disgusting personal abuse in the last few days).

First things first. I don’t live in a London bubble. I didn’t grow up there. Wasn’t educated there. Don’t live there. Don’t have family there. I work there, adore the city and love the people – many of whom, like me, have come from elsewhere and found it an exciting, welcoming melting pot. But my worldview extends far beyond the M25. And I am always interested to hear people whose views differ from mine. In fact, I actively seek them out. I just don’t need lessons about this country’s rich diversity from someone like Farage, who is as mono-cultural, insular and London establishment as they come.

Neither do I need a communications lecture from an individual who’s a serial election loser and who attributes the undoubted success of his broader movement to such banalities as connecting with "real people" and "authenticity". Or a treatise on the advertising industry from someone whose understanding doesn’t go further than a belief that we spend all day at lunch and that he might have a go at it himself one day.

But, most of all, I don’t need to see a shit-stirring, dog-whistling, race-baiting agitator who is already overexposed in the mainstream British media, smirking from the front page of my trade magazine. Not at a time when American crowds are chanting for their elected politicians to "go home" and racial hate crime in England and Wales has doubled in five years, according to the Home Office.

Let me stress again: I’d be fascinated by a Brexiter perspective on the Leave campaign’s appeal and the underlying themes of alienation, belonging, control, freedom and identity. I’d love to understand new campaigning techniques, get a heads-up on potential changes to political advertising and hear senior politicians’ views on the future of our industry. I’d be delighted to hear from "real people" all over the country (NB: Northern Ireland and Wales are not mentioned once in the seven pages, while Scotland gets two dismissive references: "Glasgow hipsters" and "Hadrian’s Wall". Maybe the little England bubble is also something we need to talk about.) I just don’t need Farage for any of this.

It is only fair to say that the piece did contain criticism of Farage and also included some of the elements I’ve just outlined above (for instance, there were insightful contributions from the likes of Jeremy Sinclair and James Murphy in-between Farage’s guffaws). It also touched on important subjects such as dishonesty, illegitimate funding and bigotry – although the interviewee was not confronted directly with these charges or asked any difficult questions.

And, for me, that lack of challenge was the real problem here. When Farage appears on Question Time or talks on LBC, he is interrogated by the audience and his arguments are fully exposed. In this case, a charlatan was given a platform that he didn’t deserve, to answer questions that could have been much tougher, from a brand that can do much better.

As a result, there was little I could learn from the exercise – other than that we can all make mistakes and that, when we do, it’s time to listen and make amends. Going by yesterday’s statement, it’s good to see that Campaign has recognised the same and will be taking further positive action in the days ahead.

Andy Nairn is co-founder of Lucky Generals