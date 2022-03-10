Why and how our Online Safety Bill will combat scam ads

Advertising is a jewel in the crown of the UK’s creative industries.

While perhaps best evoked by our iconic wartime public service posters, it was the advent of television and the first TV commercial in 1955, for toothpaste, which empowered generations of shrewd and imaginative Brits to transform advertising into a major economic powerhouse and serious artform.

We have the largest advertising market in Europe and the fourth largest in the world by ad spend, while over the years our ad agencies have captured the zeitgeist and stirred emotions.

Ridley Scott’s quintessential “Boy on a Bike” for Hovis in 1973 kicked off a golden age for British ads in the 1970s. Lynda Bellingham's Oxo series delighted us for decades with its all-too-familiar domestic scenes. John Lewis never fails to have us weeping into our mince pies every Christmas.

The sector is a big employer too. It was estimated to have more than 200,000 roles in 2020 and despite being hit hard by Covid has bounced back resiliently.

The Advertising Association has predicted UK ad spend in 2022 will hit a record £31.5bn. The vast majority will be spent online.

Highly personalised online ads delivered at speed and scale are creating ever more accessible and low-cost routes for small and independent businesses to find audiences cheaply and efficiently.

But either through their content, placement or the way they are targeted, online ads carry risks which can have serious consequences for people.

Many of the companies in the vast, complex, often opaque and automated online advertising supply chain operate with no or little regulatory oversight. This is in contrast to other areas, such as rules for TV and radio that broadcasters must follow.

It can lead to fake and counterfeit goods being advertised and scammers peddling ads containing hidden malware so they can hijack people’s devices and crack into their bank accounts.

In 2020, 4.6 million people with mental health problems across the UK were found to have been the victim of an online scam over the course of their lifetimes.

A recent study by Kantar has shown that trust in advertising has fallen dramatically over the last few decades, with 70% of people in the UK saying they do not trust a lot of what they see on social platforms, including posts from brands.

So not only is this leading to devastating impacts on people’s lives but it also threatens to undermine the fundamental sustainability of the industry.

In 2019 my department announced the Online Advertising Programme to develop some solutions. Today we are putting some options forward for your views.

We want to move to a more holistic system of regulation which gives more people in the online advertising ecosystem - from adtech intermediaries to social platforms to publishers - more responsibility for keeping people safe online from harmful, misleading or fraudulent ads.

We want to ensure regulators, whether through strengthening the existing self-regulatory system, or by bringing in new statutory powers to bolster it further, have the right tools to increase transparency and accountability.

That could include stronger pre-vetting of those who can place online ads. It could mean tougher enforcement with large fines or blocking rogue firms from market participation.

We are also considering brand safety concerns driven by the placement of advertising next to inappropriate or harmful content.

And we need to look at ‘influencer’ advertising where payments are made, either directly or in-kind, to internet celebrities to promote a brand’s products and services. These social media superstars hold a huge sway over young people who should know the facts behind the posts they are seeing.

This wider shake-up of online ad regulation may require new legislation. But as an immediate first step we have listened to vital stakeholders and will strengthen our pioneering Online Safety Bill so it combats scam ads.

The bill will be introduced to Parliament in the coming weeks and will include a new legal duty on the largest social media platforms and search engines to protect users from fraudulent advertising.

This government is pro-innovation. We want to back our wealth-generating creatives.

Lowering the risks of harm in online advertising will improve consumer trust in this critical market and help maintain our industry’s world-leading position. These plans are good for society and good for businesses.

Julia Lopez is creative industries minister