Why P&G is rebranding Fairy as Fair

Procter & Gamble is aiming to "set the tone" when it comes to better LGBT+ representation as it strives for "deeper understanding" of "cultural change".

The FMCG giant is using its marketing heft to promote inclusion all year round, not just during Pride season, Brent Miller, leader of LGBT+ communications at P&G, told Campaign.



"What you will see is a broader representation of the community across our portfolio," he said. "Our aim is that we use our voice to drive conversation and that we use the power of our media weight to help create positive representation and drive cultural change in a positive way.

"For us, it's about being thought leaders and setting the tone. Showing up and representing the community, and being insightful in how we represent the community, so it drives deeper understanding and can ultimately create change."

Miller's comments come as P&G has rebranded its washing-up liquid brand Fairy as Fair in a limited-edition range to coincide with Pride month.

To mark the release, P&G is donating £50,000 to LGBT+ youth homelessness charity Akt.

Miller explained that the rebrand aims to promote LGBT+ equality, specifically within the family unit: "Working with Akt, we are able to talk about familiar bias that impacts young LGBT+ people because they are way over-represented in the homeless population."

Recent findings from P&G’s The Fair Report revealed that a quarter (27%) of British parents agree that it is fair to treat people differently because of who they love or who loves them.

Miller explained: "With Fairy being the staple of the kitchen, it's the epicentre of the family. By elevating that and driving that awareness, it goes beyond just a celebration of the community."

To accompany the report and Fairy rebrand, P&G has also launched "The Fairy fair film", created and produced by Cherryduck in partnership with Akt, and directed by Kyle Legg.

The activity forms part of a wider creative push to drive LGBT+ equality at P&G, including a documentary that exposes the torment homosexual employees were subjected to in the early 1990s.

"Out of the shadows", made in partnership with Great Big Story, chronicles a group of LGBT+ former and current employees who have fought to make P&G a more inclusive place to work.

P&G previously rebranded Fairy to Fair for International Women's Day in 2016.