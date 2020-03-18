Why we are pausing Turkey of the Week

Campaign’s Pick and Turkey of the Week are long-standing staples of the publication, offering commentary and critique on the ad industry’s creative work. Both are much debated and carefully chosen by the editorial team, and often among the most-read articles on our site every Thursday.

These are unprecedented times, though, and with many businesses facing uncertainty and change, it feels as if we all need even more support than usual.

That is why Campaign has decided to take a break from Turkey of the Week. We will continue to publish Pick of the Week each Thursday and offer our usual in-depth analysis throughout all of our coverage.

Now, more than ever, we need a sharper focus on the brilliant creative work and innovation that this industry produces, and we look forward to seeing and sharing it over the coming weeks.