Why pDOOH and why now?

With the UK government roadmap to recovery underway, 19th July around the corner, and consumers eager to get outdoors, pDOOH has become a critical channel to consider within a brands wider media strategy. Will Brownsdon, EMEA managing director for Hivestack chaired a panel discussion with industry experts on why advertising on programmatic DOOH is the post-lockdown answer to driving demand and activating audiences at scale.