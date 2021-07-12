Panellists:
Danielle Austin, managing director, Evolve OOH
Liam Rushforth, CEO, Flux Outdoor
Joel Livesey, lead senior director, inventory partnerships, The Trade Desk
Why pDOOH and why now?
With the UK government roadmap to recovery underway, 19th July around the corner, and consumers eager to get outdoors, pDOOH has become a critical channel to consider within a brands wider media strategy. Will Brownsdon, EMEA managing director for Hivestack chaired a panel discussion with industry experts on why advertising on programmatic DOOH is the post-lockdown answer to driving demand and activating audiences at scale.
