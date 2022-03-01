Why returning to office life feels right now

As the single mother of a daughter approaching her teens and co-owner of a growing media agency, I felt a mixture of fear and confusion when the government announced on the 16th March, 2020 that, “We need people to start working from home where they possibly can.”

Confusion because of conflicting emotions – fear of confinement, whilst looking forward to the fantastic prospect of having my daughter all to myself 24/7. She was 12, new to secondary school, bright and easily distracted. Lockdown and WFH was an opportunity to be alongside her through an intense phase of education – I would say school, but they were shut too – and keep a closer eye on her well-being and mental stability.

I also had a deep-rooted fear as to how I would fulfil my role at work, keep my clients happy and my team motivated from the confines of my sitting room.

As the two-year anniversary of lockdown approaches, I have learned two key lessons as a parent and business owner, though I think it will take us some time to process this communal trauma.

First, my daughter and I loved our intense times together and we have built a stronger, more resilient bond than ever before. Yet, by the end of lockdown, we both craved the variety and stimulation of a more social and balanced life. I don’t think middle-aged life suited her that well. The office and the classroom are where we’d each rather be.

Having said that, I admire the decision taken by Jo Whitfield, the chief executive of Co-op Food, to take a four-month career break to assist her children with their exams.

Spending more time with my daughter enabled me to understand her learning experience better and I shall be forever grateful for having the opportunity to help her, despite many challenging times.

Second, WFH, creating great work and meeting, even surpassing, client expectations virtually, was more achievable and fulfilling than I can ever have imagined.

And yet, I believe wholeheartedly that the office is a place for in-person collaboration and connection – a place where serendipitous conversations unlock creative ideas and new insights. We also take so many cues from body language that returning to physical meetings will enable us to check on each-others’ wellbeing in ways not possible through screens.

WFH can be lonely. I missed being part of an environment where innovation, problems and opportunities could be shared and discussed more easily as a team. I also missed overhearing conversations and starting random ones of my own. And knowing that junior members of the team are gaining knowledge and confidence through eavesdropping on business conversations.

While some employers are taking a relaxed view on the issue of WFH vs WFO, many – such as Google – are investing significantly in their office space.

We mirrored this approach at The Village. My business partner and I used our time away from the office to re-design our space so that when we eventually returned, it would provide an environment where everyone would want to be.

Research shows that the mental wellbeing of our workforce is critical and the pandemic has taken its toll on many. A recent study conducted by Vision Direct reveals that 41% of employees have felt more anxious and isolated than ever due to the lockdown, while 42% admitted that they have struggled with their mental health more in recent months.

So, what have I taken from these two extraordinary years? I shall always be thankful for the extra time with my daughter. My business survived and prospered during lockdown and our office space is now gorgeous. Yet, there were times WFH when I felt discombobulated, frustrated and anxious.

I believe it’s a question of balance. We must understand the need now for flexibility. I am thrilled to be back; the office is a sad, soulless place without people. I feel confident that the collaborative spirit of working among a diverse, energetic team and our revamped office space will provide a welcome and refreshing alternative to a five days per week WFH life.

Deidre MacNair is co-owner of The Village