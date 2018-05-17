Kim Benjamin
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Why Talisker is challenging Londoners to leave their comfort zone

Single malt Scotch whisky brand Talisker is inviting adventurous adults to take part in a night-time kayaking trip along the river Thames to Greenwich.

Why Talisker is challenging Londoners to leave their comfort zone

The brand has teamed up with travel company Secret Adventures to host the "Night Kayak to Greenwich" experience, aimed at Londoners who want a taste of sea alongside an adventure in the city, reflecting the whisky's "Made by the Sea" heritage.

The trip will finish with a celebratory Talisker Toast from a limited-edition "Wilderness" menu at The Cutty Sark pub on the Greenwich waterfront, included in the ticket price.

The menu features a Talisker Storm neat, Talisker 10 Highball, a refreshing serve with ginger ale and fresh lime or the Talisker Thames Adventurer, with Talisker Skye, ginger wine and orange bitters.

The first event took place yesterday, with further dates planned for July and August.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now