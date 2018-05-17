Why Talisker is challenging Londoners to leave their comfort zone

The brand has teamed up with travel company Secret Adventures to host the "Night Kayak to Greenwich" experience, aimed at Londoners who want a taste of sea alongside an adventure in the city, reflecting the whisky's "Made by the Sea" heritage.

The trip will finish with a celebratory Talisker Toast from a limited-edition "Wilderness" menu at The Cutty Sark pub on the Greenwich waterfront, included in the ticket price.

The menu features a Talisker Storm neat, Talisker 10 Highball, a refreshing serve with ginger ale and fresh lime or the Talisker Thames Adventurer, with Talisker Skye, ginger wine and orange bitters.

The first event took place yesterday, with further dates planned for July and August.