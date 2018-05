Wieden & Kennedy’s global creative chiefs Colleen DeCourcy and Susan Hoffman won the D&AD President’s Award last week. Each year the D&AD president (currently Google Creative Labs executive creative director Steve Vranakis) gives the award to one of their creative heroes.

In this video W&K’s staff pay tribute to DeCourcy and Hoffman’s fearless leadership and share what other creatives can learn from their example.

(Video credit: W&K)