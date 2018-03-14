James Page
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Wickes brand chief on life with Christian O'Connell

The DIY brand reflects on its six-year partnership with Absolute Radio.

The DIY brand is in its sixth year of partnership with Absolute Radio's most popular programme, The Christian O'Connell breakfast show. 

Matthew Gaunt, head of communications at Wickes, said: "It's Absolute Radio who know their audience really well so we got to trust in them in how to make the content appropriate. We've got a really good creative platform here... we like to challenge [the audience] what Wickes is about".

The station said "87% of listeners like the relationship" between Wickes and Absolute Radio, and added that "88% agree the sponsorship makes them remember Wickes when thinking about DIY". 

