Wickes tackles ‘housebarrassment’ in a coming-of-age ad by VCCP

Wickes is shining a light on the struggles of “housebarrassment” with a socially awkward spot, created by VCCP.

The latest in a series of ads by the brand on the topic, the work begins as a gamer gloats about his tech-savvy skills, before inviting his friend over to put his skills to the test.

Things take a turn, however, when the gamer realises that his childhood room (equipped with nautical-themed wallpaper) probably isn’t fit to show off to his mate, prompting him to redecorate the room with his dad.

“Cure your housebarressment with Wickes,” a voiceover declares as the ad comes to a close.

The TV ad launched yesterday and was created by Chris Hodgkiss and Pip Bishop, and directed by Stephen Pipe through Tantrum. Media is handled by Carat.

“We’re really excited to be showing a new home improvement story through our ‘Housebarrassment’ creative,” Shelley Allison, head of marketing for core and trade at Wickes, said.

“Airing for the first time, this advert brings light relief from a young adult's point of view, showcasing the sense of pride in redecorating his space.

“We know that people are really enjoying rediscovering or learning new DIY skills and have no doubt this new advert will resonate with many customers.”

Wickes kicked off its “Housebarrassment” campaign in 2019 with an ad showcasing the stresses of having friends over to visit.

The campaign is set to run until the end of the year.

Simon Learman, creative director at VCCP, said: “Our new spot illustrates that ‘housebarrassment’ can affect home dwellers of any age.”

“It’s also a timely reminder that as we welcome spring, a simple but effective lick of paint can transform any room.”

Another leg of the campaign launched in January, which incorporated the harsh realities of virtual meetings into the realm of house-embarrassment.