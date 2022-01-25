Wieden & Kennedy London promotes Ryan Fisher to MD

Wieden & Kennedy London has appointed Ryan Fisher to the post of managing director, taking over from Helen Andrews.

Fisher, who is head of growth, will ascend to the role in mid-February. He will work alongside executive creative director Susan Hoffman – who moved into the role last year from her post as chairperson – and chief strategy officer Dan Hill. Wieden & Kennedy London is still on the hunt for another ECD, following the departures of Tony Davidson and Iain Tait.

Andrews is leaving the agency to take a break, before moving on to something new, Wieden & Kennedy London said.

A former MD at W&K Tokyo for two years, Fisher returned to the London management team in 2020. Since then he has spearheaded new-business growth, winning accounts including Revolut and Malibu, as well as a global assignment for McDonald's.

After starting his career at Saatchi & Saatchi, Fisher joined the agency's London office in 2007 and has run clients including Honda, Arla Foods and Nike.

In 2012 he helped win a competitive pitch for Nike in Brazil, before moving to Sao Paulo as group account director for Nike in the run-up to the 2014 Fifa World Cup. He returned to London at the end of 2014 to oversee Nike across EMEA.

Fisher said: "After spending the last 15 years working across the W&K network, it's an honour to be given the opportunity to run the London office and get the chance to make work that has an impact in culture.

"I love this office, it's packed full of amazing people, great clients and positive momentum and as we head into our fortieth year as a global network."

As well as leading on accounts and campaigns including Nike's "Nothing beats a Londoner", Wieden & Kennedy said Fisher has also been instrumental in the agency's culture, including its diversity talent development and running the London version of its creative accelerator programme, The Kennedys.

Neal Arthur, chief operating officer at Wieden & Kennedy, said: "Ryan is a massive talent. He has already had a great deal of success across the W&K network, and we're fortunate and very excited to have him step into this role."

Andrews joined Wieden & Kennedy London in 2008 as deputy MD and was promoted to MD in 2017. She replaced Neil Christie, who rose to global chief operating officer, but has since left adland.

Andrews said: "To say it's a hard decision to leave W&K London is an understatement – it's a very special place and it's been a privilege to be part of it as long as I have. Leaving is made a lot easier by the fact I know the agency will be in such brilliant and capable hands.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what Ryan and the team do next whilst I'm giving myself some time off and making sure my next adventure is as fun as the last. Thanks, W&K, and everyone who's been part of the last 14 years – I've had an absolute blast."