Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Wieden & Kennedy London turns 20: the agency's creative milestones over two decades

Campaign recalls some of Wieden & Kennedy's most memorable work as the agency marks 20 years in London.

Twenty years ago Wieden & Kennedy, the Portland, Oregon stalwart known for its groundbreaking work on Nike, opened its doors in London. It was a turbulent start: Campaign’s 2000 School Reports wrote, "The jury is still out on whether W&K will ever make its presence felt in London."

But since then it certainly has, making its mark as one of the hottest creative shops in the capital.

As the agency marks its 20th anniversary this year, Campaign looks back at some of its most memorable work over the past two decades and why it mattered.

1. Honda "Cog" (2003)

Made car parts cool

2. Honda "Grrr" (2004)

Made everyone love hate

3. Nike "Run London" (2006)

Got a city to run a 10K

4. Nike "St Wayne" (2006)

Created an icon for a country to get behind

5. Lurpak "Bread" (2009)

Challenged the conventions of food photography and gave a yellow fat a purpose

6. Nokia "Supernova - Somebody else’s phone" (2009)

Created a massive phone-based drama

7. Onedotzero (2009)

Built a logo made out of live feeds

8. Nike "Grid" (2010)

Created a citywide running game using phone boxes

9. Nokia "Dot" (2010)

Broke the Guinness World Record for the smallest stop-motion animation, by using a phone

10. Cravendale "Cats with thumbs" (2011)

Convinced the UK its milk was under threat from polydactyl cats

11. Kaiser Chiefs "Album launch" (2011)

Let fans make and sell their own versions of the album

12. Lurpak "Kitchen odyssey" (2011)

A kitchen-based space odyssey

13. Three "Pony" (2013)

Reminded people why silly stuff is important and let them create their own silly stuff

14. Honda "The other side" (2014)

Let people experience the Civic Type R by the push of a keyboard button

15. Three "Holiday spam" (2014)

Introduced a new phrase into the English language

16. Reckitt Benckiser’s Finish "Dishes" (2015)

Told people that dishwasher tablets are a matter of life and death

17. WWF "Endangered emojis" (2015)

Turned emojis into a micropayment system to help fund WWF

18. Formula 1 "Rebrand" (2017)

Rebranded one of the world’s biggest sports brands

19. Sainsbury’s "Food dancing" (2017)

Topped the Spotify charts with a song about people who dance when they cook

20. TK Maxx "Why would anyone shop at TK Maxx?" (2017)

Answered a big question with a talking horse, among other unconventional voices

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
Watch: Brands on embracing difference

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago

Watch: Brands on embracing difference

AGENCY
Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

MEDIA
Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago

Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.

MEDIA
Creative Masterclass in DOOH: Dino Burbidge, WCRS
August 17, 2018
Suzanne Bidlake and Ben Londesbrough

Creative Masterclass in DOOH: Dino Burbidge, WCRS