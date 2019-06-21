Gurjit Degun
Added 20 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Wieden & Kennedy Portland named Cannes Lions Agency of the Year

Burger King crowned Creative Brand of the Year.

Nike: Kapernick stars in 'Dream crazy'
Nike: Kapernick stars in 'Dream crazy'

Wieden & Kennedy Portland has bagged the Agency of the Year gong at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

McCann New York and Droga5 New York took second and third place respectively. The award is given to the agency with the most points from the number of shortlisted and winning entries.

W&K has won big throughout the week for the Nike "Dream crazy" campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick. 

Burger King was named Creative Brand of the Year, an accolade launched this year that recognises the company that picks up the most points from shortlisted and winning entries. Nike and Ikea came second and third place.

Holding Company of the Year went to Omnicom, with Interpublic in second place and followed by WPP.

McCann Worldgroup won Network of the Year, with DDB and FCB at number two and three.

Apple was awarded Creative Marketer of the Year in May. The award recognises companies that demonstrate "sustained creative excellence in the marketing of their products across multiple platforms" and produces "truly outstanding creative communications and marketing".

Simon Cook, managing director of Cannes Lions, said: "The company's marketing and communications consistently showcases creative excellence. Apple Inc has created a culture that drives marketing strategies that ensure that its customers are true ambassadors for Apple brands."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Mission for Mars: how to create the world you want

Mission for Mars: how to create the world you want

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
AGENCY
Relationship tips - RB Health & McCann in the spotlight

Relationship tips - RB Health & McCann in the spotlight

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
The Body Shop: the difference between activism and purpose

The Body Shop: the difference between activism and purpose

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago
Watch the best bits of the Campaign Party at Cannes 2019

Watch the best bits of the Campaign Party at Cannes 2019

Added 34 hours ago
Dan O'Malley