Wieden & Kennedy Portland named Cannes Lions Agency of the Year

Wieden & Kennedy Portland has bagged the Agency of the Year gong at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

McCann New York and Droga5 New York took second and third place respectively. The award is given to the agency with the most points from the number of shortlisted and winning entries.

W&K has won big throughout the week for the Nike "Dream crazy" campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick.

Burger King was named Creative Brand of the Year, an accolade launched this year that recognises the company that picks up the most points from shortlisted and winning entries. Nike and Ikea came second and third place.

Holding Company of the Year went to Omnicom, with Interpublic in second place and followed by WPP.

McCann Worldgroup won Network of the Year, with DDB and FCB at number two and three.

Apple was awarded Creative Marketer of the Year in May. The award recognises companies that demonstrate "sustained creative excellence in the marketing of their products across multiple platforms" and produces "truly outstanding creative communications and marketing".

Simon Cook, managing director of Cannes Lions, said: "The company's marketing and communications consistently showcases creative excellence. Apple Inc has created a culture that drives marketing strategies that ensure that its customers are true ambassadors for Apple brands."