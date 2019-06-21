Gurjit Degun
Wieden & Kennedy Portland wins Cannes Lions Agency of the Year

Burger King crowned Creative Brand of the Year.

Colin Kapernick: stars in 'Dream crazy'
Colin Kapernick: stars in 'Dream crazy'

Wieden & Kennedy Portland has bagged the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity Agency of the Year gong.

McCann New York and Droga5 New York took second and third place respectively. The award is given to the agency with the most points from the number of shortlisted and winning entries.

W&K New York has won big throughout the week for Nike’s "Dream crazy" campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick. Droga5 New York’s The New York Times "The truth is worth it" campaign.

Burger King won Creative Brand of the Year, a new accolade launched this year which recognises the brand the picks up the most points from shortlisted and winning entries. Nike and Ikea took second and third place respectively.

Holding Company of the Year went to Omnicom, with Interpublic Group in second place and WPP in third.

McCann Worldgroup won Network of the Year, DDB Worldwide took second and FCB bagged third place.

Apple was awarded Creative Marketer of the Year in May. The award recognises companies that demonstrate "sustained creative excellence in the marketing of their products across multiple platforms" and produces "truly outstanding creative communications and marketing".

Simon Cook, managing director of Cannes Lions, said: "The company's marketing and communications consistently showcases creative excellence. Apple Inc. has created a culture that drives marketing strategies that ensure that its customers are true ambassadors for Apple brands."

