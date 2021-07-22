Ben Bold
Wieden & Kennedy spot depicts sensory overload of ‘new era of Formula One’

The sport has been accused of becoming too staid and predictable. The 2022 season seeks to redress that.

F1: Wieden & Kennedy designed the new livery
Wieden & Kennedy London has created a short film and designed the livery for what Formula One is describing as the "most futuristic racing car of all time".

The new look for F1 has been unveiled ahead of the 2022 season, when the sport undergoes a "radical new set of regulations" designed to make races more dramatic and spectacular.

The London creative agency has produced a global "hype film" in conjunction with Paris-based design agency Golgotha, which teases the 2022 car design system and hints at the intensity that awaits fans.

Appearing across digital and social media, the 60-second short depicts the sensory overload of F1. It starts calmly with an overhead shot of a circuit, intercut with imagery of pre-race drivers donning their kit. The film then goes into turbocharge, becoming borderline psychedelic with rapid, saturated cuts and graphical flourishes. Audio mixes a growling synth with the roar and whine of engines. "One begins," reads the final strapline.

Also by Wieden & Kennedy, the livery is designed to capture both the elegance and speed of the sport, using an iridescent finish that shifts hue according to lighting conditions.

Jonny Isaacson, senior designer at Wieden & Kennedy London, said: "To create the race-car livery, we took inspiration from one of the most iconic and historic parts of F1, the chequered flag, giving it a revamp to capture both the Champagne-spraying elegance and the breakneck speed of the sport."

F1 cars are being revamped for the 2022 season, with the changes introduced largely so that competitors are able to drive harder and closer and harder than before, making for more exciting and dynamic races. For instance, the front wing of the 2022 model has been designed to be more "neutral" and less aerodynamically sensitive when a driver is racing close behind another car.

Ellie Norman, Formula One's director of marketing and communications, said: "The future of F1 is shaping up to be incredibly exciting and the 'F1: One begins' launch event encapsulated the energy and innovation of the sport as we look forward to the highly anticipated new era, whilst at the same time honouring our illustrious history."

The film was created by Will Wells, the creative director was Darren Simpson and the executive creative directors were Tony Davidson and Iain Tait. Aaron Skipper was design director and Alex Thursby-Pelham was lead designer. 

Petrol-heads can read more details about the 2022 car design here.

