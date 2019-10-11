Wild Things delivers global OnePlus launch

OnePlus, the global mobile technology company, launched its 7T Series at London’s Magazine venue in Greenwich yesterday. Around 750 customers and fans attended the event, with a digital audience of more than 4.5 million watching the live broadcast on Twitter.

Following the unveiling of the latest devices by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, guests were invited to explore an experience zone with Google Lens photographic displays and 4K-streamed gaming cubes to showcase new features. A McLaren Automotive design lab was built to highlight the collaboration between OnePlus and the automotive brand on one of the new devices.

The experience was delivered by Wild Things, Lucky Generals’ creative experience agency, which won the year-long contract in August after a competitive pitch.

Kate Parkyn, head of growth at OnePlus, commented: "We were looking for a partner agency to help us approach the launch in a different way. Wild Things really understood our ambition, their creative vision and flawless delivery ensured this launch was perfect for our community."

A separate pop-up showcasing images via Google Lens takes place in Covent Garden.