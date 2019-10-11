Yasmin Arrigo
Added 33 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Wild Things delivers global OnePlus launch

Tech company unveils latest device at London's Magazine venue.

OnePlus: event in Greenwich, London
OnePlus: event in Greenwich, London

OnePlus, the global mobile technology company, launched its 7T Series at London’s Magazine venue in Greenwich yesterday. Around 750 customers and fans attended the event, with a digital audience of more than 4.5 million watching the live broadcast on Twitter.

Following the unveiling of the latest devices by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, guests were invited to explore an experience zone with Google Lens photographic displays and 4K-streamed gaming cubes to showcase new features. A McLaren Automotive design lab was built to highlight the collaboration between OnePlus and the automotive brand on one of the new devices. 

The experience was delivered by Wild Things, Lucky Generals’ creative experience agency, which won the year-long contract in August after a competitive pitch.

Kate Parkyn, head of growth at OnePlus, commented: "We were looking for a partner agency to help us approach the launch in a different way. Wild Things really understood our ambition, their creative vision and flawless delivery ensured this launch was perfect for our community."

A separate pop-up showcasing images via Google Lens takes place in Covent Garden. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now