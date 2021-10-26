Will ‘Christmas this Very moment’ alienate customers who want to eliminate excess?

The first Christmas ad has already aired and it’s earlier than ever. Very’s "Christmas this Very moment" campaign launched earlier this month, nearly 90 days in advance of this year’s festive celebrations.

Traditionally, retailers waited until after Armistice Day to start promoting their seasonal wares. John Lewis always led the pack by launching the first advert, which signalled the start of Christmas for many consumers, particularly in recent years when the campaigns have attracted a lot of media attention. It is perhaps therefore no surprise that other retailers want to capitalise on this buzz by launching their ads first and earlier. Last year, Amazon, Argos and Very launched ahead of 11 November. But never has a Christmas ad been launched this far in advance of Halloween.

Very’s creative focuses on the build-up to Christmas is a nod to those shoppers who love to plan and shop early, particularly as there is pressure to have a better Christmas than last year’s celebrations, which were scarred by Covid, forcing many to scale down or avoid celebrating with friends and family altogether.

After a challenging year for retail, marked by repeated lockdowns, there is a lot of pressure for retailers to maximise sales this year, and extending their selling period is one way to do this, giving them more time to sell their wares at full price in advance of the big promotional days such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the world’s biggest shopping event – Singles’ Day – as well as get ahead of any potential supply chain issues.

This will appeal to the planners who want to celebrate in style and minimise the pressure, as well as people who want to spread the cost of Christmas with talk of rising inflation. Others will want to make sure that they have all their favourite treats in early before predicted shelf shortages materialise.

But not everyone wants to start thinking about Christmas months in advance. There will still be a lot of consumers who want a simpler, less frivolous, celebration and to tap into the real essence of Christmas. They may feel sick to their souls at having to think about Christmas in October.

Our research shows that many consumers completely reassessed and changed their values during the pandemic. The global research study, The Value Shift Report, highlights a cross-generational desire to live more sustainably and simply. Protecting the environment and working together towards a more sustainable future was a top priority and ranked as the number-one value by nearly 70% of consumers globally.

Brands that start Christmas early really need to consider whether they will alienate the frivolity-fearers. Many families will be actively choosing to eliminate the elaborate celebrations and expensive gifting. They will focus on small indulgences and home comforts in the search for escapism and the familiar. We might see more homemade gifting, for example. More people will want to shop locally and, certainly, we expect to see more time spent on being with friends and family. Excess is out. Experience is in.

It’s more important than ever to understand what type of shoppers your customers are in order to remain relevant and avoid the risk of rejection that can occur with too much noise too early, which can put you out of touch with your customer base.

Christmas is still a highly anticipated event, but with a new low tolerance of excess, brands need to make sure they don’t alienate those who want it to be far less frivolous.

Branka Orosnjak is European managing partner of brand and consumer insight agency Hall & Partners