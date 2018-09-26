Who will be crowned Campaign Event Awards Agency of the Year?

Giant Spoon: created a Westworld experience for HBO

Giant Spoon

The five-year-old US-based agency is behind one of the most popular experiences of the year – HBO’s SXSWestworld, which took fans of hit TV show Westworld into a Mariposa Saloon experience. The agency has offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Haygarth

Part of Omnicom’s DDB, Haygarth has undergone tremendous change over the past year as it aims to become a brand experience agency of the future. To do this, the shop has brought together its tech, PR, social and experiential teams to create one united offering.

Haygarth has also been nominated for its Ferrero Rocher "Behind the layers" campaign, which taught consumers about the different flavours in the chocolate.

Jack Morton Worldwide

One of the bigger players in the field, Interpublic’s Jack Morton Worldwide is behind major activations for clients including Honda and Desperados. The agency says it has been "embracing change and nurturing talent" as it builds a workforce ready for the future.

Lively

In just two years, Lively has delivered some of the most creative experiences, from a hostel made out of sand on the Gold Coast for Hostelworld to a two-wheel stunt VR experience for Mazda. It says it has delivered 30% revenue growth year on year and retained 100% of its clients.

Seed Marketing

Student-oriented Seed Marketing secured a deal with Amplify last year, in which the brand experience agency took a parity stake. It works with clients including Asos, Spotify, Levi's, Vodafone and Nike.

XYZ

The independent shop has delivered some of the most creative work over the past couple of years, after picking up the Grand Prix at last year’s Event Awards for Nike Strike Night.

Its One Star Hotel activation for Converse earlier this year also impressed audiences. with a room designed by rapper Asap Nast and another marking the Chinese New Year with games of mahjong.

The winner will announced at the Campaign Event Awards evening on 1 November at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.