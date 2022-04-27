Will Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter be good for advertisers?

Elon Musk plans to take Twitter private in 2022, after the social media platform accepted his offer of $44bn (£35.1bn) on Monday afternoon (25 April).

Currently, 90% of Twitter’s revenue is funded by advertising, with $4.5bn being spent on the platform in 2021.

In order to get the deal off the ground, Musk lined up $25.5bn in debt from financial backers including investment bank Morgan Stanley. This means that Twitter's dependence on advertising will most likely need to continue as the debt will to be serviced somehow.

However Musk has previously criticised Twitter’s advertising model and is a firm champion of free speech, calling it a “bedrock of a functioning democracy” in the press release announcing the deal.

Twitter has clamped down on hate speech on the platform. In 2020, it expanded its ban to include categories such as age, disability, and disease and took action on 4.8 million unique accounts between January and June 2021.

Musk’s “free speech absolutist” stance could perhaps lead to content moderation being dialled down on Twitter, and if that’s the case, advertisers may shy away from their ads being associated with the unsavoury and dangerous content which could consequently creep onto the platform.

In 2017, brands and publishers said they would pull money from Youtube after their programmatic ads were displayed alongside videos promoting terrorism and anti-semitism. Google quickly responded to give advertisers more control, but it’s hard to say if Musk would be as willing to comply.

Campaign asked adland what they thought the purchase could mean for the platform.

Marcos Angelides

Chief strategy and innovation officer at Spark Foundry

It all comes down to what Elon Musk means by “free speech”.

For the brands we work with, diversity and inclusion are a priority. The launch of services like Publicis Media’s inclusive marketplace, DIME are proof of that.



Therefore, rumours that Musk plans to relax moderation rules and potentially invite people like Donald Trump back onto the site are a real concern. Free speech can never be an excuse for hate speech.



One of the main positives is that Musk’s innovations in the past have produced net positives for everyone in society. I sincerely hope he does the same for Twitter.

Bruce Daisley Podcaster and former EMEA vice-president at Twitter

If Elon was interviewing for a job his answers about safety on the platform have been such ill informed waffle that he wouldn’t have got past the phone screen. That's the problem with billionaires, they can choose not to listen to experts and can spout unsubstantiated solutions, in SpaceX no one can tell you that they’re hearing cobblers.

When he takes over the company he’ll find that the people who deal with user safety are some of the most noble, intelligent experts any person could wish to meet. If he wants to make it a better place for users and advertisers he just needs to give people the support they are begging for.

The question is whether that’s the plan. I’d suspect he’ll try to ween the business off ads, while keeping a token amount. Net net that would be good for advertisers, giving greater cut through on a cleaner platform. On the other hand if all of this was a ruse to restore a platform for Trump then all bets are off, there’s already ad space on rubbish trucks but it’s not a business model for Twitter.

Luke Hodson Founder at Nerds Collective

Elon Musk will shake up Twitter’s corporate structure, holding its feet to the fire. He will focus on streamlining and fast-tracking product development, utilising his divergent thinking to innovate and sharpen the utility, UX and functionality of the platform for both users and advertisers.

Twitter's ad platform will become more effective, and the platform will see an increase in users and dwell time. Musk will take an open-source, transparent approach to Twitter's overhaul, recruiting feedback and direction from its user base. I can see him pulling back the curtain on the algorithm, to make it more progressive, which would be radical.

Phil Smith

Director general at ISBA

Elon Musk has already spoken about his desire to transform Twitter into a platform for free speech. Although this sounds admirable in theory, the reality is that social media platforms are being used by some to communicate and amplify harmful content, spreading misinformation and expressing extremist views.

If ‘freedom of speech’ means Twitter would pull back from all the progress made by the industry on responsibility, transparency and accountability, led by the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, ISBA and its members would be very concerned. All online platforms need carefully constructed and consistently implemented community policies to ensure they are not places where harmful and illegal content can flourish.

Mobbie Nazir

Global chief strategy officer at We Are Social

Elon Musk is an unpredictable and divisive figure and this takeover is a controversial move for many reasons. But for all of its cultural influence, Twitter is struggling commercially and Musk is as good a bet as anyone to help it evolve and survive.

Musk has talked about making the platform more open and transparent. Advertising is just one of many business models he could potentially pursue. More radical ideas could be decentralising the platform to enable users to create multiple versions of Twitter, or even a subscriptions-based approach. Regardless, it is true that Twitter has huge untapped potential and only time will tell, but this bold move could be just the shot in the arm it needs to get there.