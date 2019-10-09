Will you share your search habits?

Would you turn to Google Search, when it comes to your next campaign? Take part in our short survey below to have your say and be in with the chance of winning a £200 GooglePlay voucher.
This survey should take around two minutes to complete.
Take part in our short survey and be entered into a prize draw to win a £200 Google Play card
Would you turn to Google Search, when it comes to your next campaign? Take part in our short survey below to have your say and be in with the chance of winning a £200 GooglePlay voucher.
This survey should take around two minutes to complete.
You have
[DAYS_LEFT] Days left
of your free trialSubscribe now
Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign eventsBecome a member
Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.Create an Alert Now