Will Swayne named global president of client solutions at Dentsu Aegis Network

Carat’s former global president Will Swayne has become global president of client solutions of the agency’s parent company, Dentsu Aegis Network.

It is a new role that is effective immediately. Swayne will oversee accounts including Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Mastercard and Diageo. He continues to be based in London and reports to Peter Huijboom, chief executive of global clients and media brands.

Swayne’s focus will be on integrating client offerings across brands, using "holistic marketing solutions" to address any business challenges clients may have.

"As businesses adapt to the demands of the digital economy, we have to evolve the way we partner to deliver on our promise to innovate the way brands are built," Swayne said.

Christine Removille became Carat's global president in September last year. Since then, Swayne has been working on the P&G account after Dentsu Aegis Network won the majority of its media business.

Swayne joined Carat US in 2000 and became its global president in 2016.

"Will is an experienced leader with an exceptional talent for building long-term client relationships based on trust," Huijboom said. "With a group-wide remit, Will can now draw on the full breadth and depth of our services to strengthen those relationships further and to help our clients win, keep and grow their best customers."