Shannon Moyer
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Will Swayne named global president of client solutions at Dentsu Aegis Network

He joined Carat in 2000.

Will Swayne named global president of client solutions at Dentsu Aegis Network

Carat’s former global president Will Swayne has become global president of client solutions of the agency’s parent company, Dentsu Aegis Network.

It is a new role that is effective immediately. Swayne will oversee accounts including Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Mastercard and Diageo. He continues to be based in London and reports to Peter Huijboom, chief executive of global clients and media brands.

Swayne’s focus will be on integrating client offerings across brands, using "holistic marketing solutions" to address any business challenges clients may have.

"As businesses adapt to the demands of the digital economy, we have to evolve the way we partner to deliver on our promise to innovate the way brands are built," Swayne said.

Christine Removille became Carat's global president in September last year. Since then, Swayne has been working on the P&G account after Dentsu Aegis Network won the majority of its media business.

Swayne joined Carat US in 2000 and became its global president in 2016.

"Will is an experienced leader with an exceptional talent for building long-term client relationships based on trust," Huijboom said. "With a group-wide remit, Will can now draw on the full breadth and depth of our services to strengthen those relationships further and to help our clients win, keep and grow their best customers."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

A Europe's-eye view on Brexit

A Europe's-eye view on Brexit

Promoted

February 22, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #53 Jessica Morris and Chloe Pope

Promoted

February 20, 2019
MEDIA
Watch how MG OMD used TV charm to break a taboo

Watch how MG OMD used TV charm to break a taboo

Promoted

February 18, 2019
What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

What it's like to work on John Lewis's biggest ad of the year

Promoted

February 15, 2019