Who will win Activation at a Festival or Public Event at the Campaign Event Awards?

Jägermeister 'Jägerhaus' by Frukt

Frukt took the "Jägerhaus" to record-breaking new heights in 2018, smashing previous records across attendance, customer satisfaction and social media reach.

HBO 'SXSWestworld' by Giant Spoon

Consumers were well and truly immersed into the narrative of Westworld by entering a real-life replication of the series' thrilling destination park at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.

Johnnie Walker 'WB Blade Runner 2049 Experience Presented by Johnnie Walker' by Giant Spoon

The world of Blade Runner's post-apocalyptic Los Angeles was brought to life through a virtual-reality theatre and live re-enactment, complete with inclement weather and RFID-enabled vending machines.

Laurent-Perrier 'Taste of London – Laurent-Perrier Rosé masterclass with Indie Ecology' by IMG Culinary

Taste of London's official Champagne partner Laurent-Perrier joined forces with exclusive chef partners, inviting guests to celebrate the 50th year of its revolutionary Cuvée Rosé.

Honda 'Honda Challenge Lab' by Jack Morton Worldwide

The "Honda Challenge Lab" opened its doors to visitors at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, inviting energised participation by turning car features and technical specifications into fun, hands-on experiences.

Levi's 'Live in Levi's' by Lightblue

Lightblue designed an omnichannel experience that would help re-energise Levi’s retail efforts across the Middle East and help the brand come out on top in one of the most competitive shopping destinations in the world: Dubai.