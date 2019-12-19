William Grant & Sons to combat Blue Monday with 'laughter sessions'

William Grant & Sons' low-alcohol spirit brand Atopia is hosting "laughter sessions" to combat Blue Monday.

During the one-day event in Spitalfields on 20 January, supposedly the most depressing day of the year, visitors can watch as artist Hannah Al-Shemmeri decorates a "live colouring-in wall".

"Laughing yoga" will be led by Lotte Mikkelsen. The sessions provoke giggles by getting guests to simulate laughter, followed by curated stretching and breathing exercises. There will be nine sessions taking place throughout the day.

Innovative performers from the UK comedy circuit have been selected to get visitors to laugh on the "scientifically sad day". Comedians will be hosting six sessions each lasting 30 minutes.

A low-alcohol cocktail bar will stock the two variants of Atopia: Spiced Citrus and Wild Blossom. Visitors can sample an Atopia and tonic or Atopia-based cocktails.

Full Fat is delivering the project.