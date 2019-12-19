Fayola Douglas
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

William Grant & Sons to combat Blue Monday with 'laughter sessions'

Low-alcohol spirit Atopia will be promoted during Dry January.

William Grant & Sons: comedians bringing laughter to Blue Monday
William Grant & Sons: comedians bringing laughter to Blue Monday

William Grant & Sons' low-alcohol spirit brand Atopia is hosting "laughter sessions" to combat Blue Monday.

During the one-day event in Spitalfields on 20 January, supposedly the most depressing day of the year, visitors can watch as artist Hannah Al-Shemmeri decorates a "live colouring-in wall".

"Laughing yoga" will be led by Lotte Mikkelsen. The sessions provoke giggles by getting guests to simulate laughter, followed by curated stretching and breathing exercises. There will be nine sessions taking place throughout the day.

Innovative performers from the UK comedy circuit have been selected to get visitors to laugh on the "scientifically sad day". Comedians will be hosting six sessions each lasting 30 minutes.

A low-alcohol cocktail bar will stock the two variants of Atopia: Spiced Citrus and Wild Blossom. Visitors can sample an Atopia and tonic or Atopia-based cocktails.

Full Fat is delivering the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now