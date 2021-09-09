William Grant and Sons opens pre-batched cocktail bar

William Grant and Sons is opening a pre-batched cocktail bar. The pop-up "Batch & Bottle house" will feature tastings of its pre-batched cocktail range paired with nibbles.

Taking place from 9-12 September, the event at the Truman Brewery in east London will also feature a live DJ.

The space will be divided into four unique areas, each designed to bring to life a different cocktail in the range, which includes twists on classics, such as "Monkey Shoulder lazy old fashioned", "Hendrick's Gin martini", "Reyka Vodka rhubarb cosmopolitan" and "Glenfiddich Scotch manhattan".

The "Monkey Shoulder lounge" features a record player and popcorn machine, and guests can enjoy their cocktails while reclining in old-school leather sofas and armchairs.

The "Hendrick's Gin terrace" brings a modern feel with greenery, comfy garden furniture and decor such as birdcages, potted succulents and fairy lights.

The "Reyka dining room" designed to reflect the crispness of Iceland. It uses sheepskin throws, wooden furniture and moss-covered trees to bring the outdoors in.

The "Glenfiddich lounge" will blend uptown New York elegance with authentic Scottish Heritage. Guests will find gold and brass furnishings, deluxe velvet couches and the brand's signature stag head on the wall.

The event will operate on a walk-in basis and cocktails can be purchased during a 90-minute time slot for £7 each. The first cocktail will come with a sample of the other pre-batched flavours, plus paired nibbles.

Take-home bottles can also be purchased and come with a free tote bag. For every bottle of Batch & Bottle sold, William Grant & Sons will donate £1 to The Drinks Trust and The Ben.

ACA Live is delivering the project.