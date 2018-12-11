Gurjit Degun
William Grant and Time Out partner for anti-mulled wine event

Hendrick's, Monkey Shoulder, Glenfiddich and Reyka will feature at experience.

William Grant & Sons UK is partnering Time Out for an anti-mulled wine event for a second year.

"Hotboozapalooza" will serve hot cocktails made with the company's brands such as Hendrick's gin, Monkey Shoulder and Glenfiddich whisky and Reyka vodka.

There will also be activations from the brands, including an installation where people can take an "aurora selfie at a reimagining of the Northern Lights", a retro gaming machine and a tabletop curling game.

The experience is supported by print, email and social media activity across Time Out. The event runs on 12 December.

