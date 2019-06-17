Gurjit Degun
William Hill awards creative to 72andSunny

Media is handled by Wavemaker.

William Hill: previously worked with Bark & Bite
William Hill has picked 72andSunny Amsterdam to work on its ad account after a competitive pitch process.

The agency beat Brothers & Sisters in the final round and will work on the bookmaker’s business in Europe, with a focus on the UK and Spain.

The pitches were handled by William Hill’s marketing and procurement teams. Bark & Bite is the incumbent, having ended the relationship earlier this year.

The company wants 72andSunny to create work to highlight its "premium status" and develop an "emotional connection" with its audience. The work will continue to feature global brand ambassador Anthony Joshua, the champion boxer.

The first work by the agency will launch in August and run across TV, social, digital and out of home.

William Hill last month appointed Wavemaker to its media account after working with Vizeum for seven years.

Charlotte Emery, global brand and marketing director at William Hill, said: "It’s an exciting new chapter for William Hill. Our industry is changing at a rapid pace and it is important for us to be at the forefront of the conversation.

"To achieve our new approach, we needed a new creative partner and 72andSunny best illustrated their understanding of our brand and how we can create an emotional connection with our target audience in a fun and responsible way."

