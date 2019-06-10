Kim Benjamin
William Hill calls UK creative review

Bark & Bite held account for seven years.

William Hill: recently appointed MullenLowe to US ad business

Betting company William Hill is reviewing its UK ad account.

The bookmaker has worked with Bark & Bite for seven years in the UK, however the agency has ended the relationship.

William Hill has been in the process of changing its agency relationships over the past few months after Charlotte Emery was appointed as global brand and marketing director in November 2018.

In May, Campaign reported that William Hill's media account had moved to WPP's Wavemaker from seven-year incumbent Vizeum, which is owned by Dentsu Aegis Network.

Last week, William Hill picked MullenLowe and 360i for its US creative and media accounts respectively as it plans to grow in the region. The review was run through Creativebrief.

Bark & Bite managing director Christian Knowles-Fitton said: "Working with William Hill has been an incredibly rewarding experience. The creative integrity of the agency, however, will always remain paramount and the timing now feels right for us to move on. We wish Charlotte Emery all the best in her new role and delivering a new vision for the brand."

William Hill declined to comment.

