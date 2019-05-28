Gurjit Degun
William Hill hands media account to Wavemaker

Incumbent Vizeum had worked on business since 2011.

William Hill: called review in February

WPP's Wavemaker has snatched William Hill’s media planning and buying account from seven-year incumbent Vizeum.

The bookmaker called the review in February and invited Dentsu Aegis Network’s Vizeum to repitch. Havas Group Media and one other agency were involved in the process.

Vizeum won the business in 2011, beating off competition from WPP's MEC and Manning Gottlieb OMD.

In November 2018, William Hill hired Charlotte Emery as global brand and marketing director. It is understood that she led the review.

The gambling industry has been under increasing pressure in terms of advertising. Several brands, including Bet365, Betfair, Betfred, Ladbrokes Coral Group, Paddy Power, Sky Bet, Stan James and William Hill, have agreed to a voluntary live sports ban.

In July last year, William Hill was accused of "hijacking" England World Cup celebrations after it sponsored the #ItsComingHome hashtag.

Wavemaker and William Hill declined to comment.

