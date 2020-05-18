William and Kate front 'Mental health minute' roadblock across all UK radio stations

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have fronted a broadcast running across every UK radio station – including commercial, community and BBC stations – highlighting the importance of talking about our mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Led by Radiocentre and Heads Together, the mental-health initiative co-ordinated by The Royal Foundation, and produced by Somethin' Else, "Mental health minute" took place at 10.59am today (Monday) and expected to reach more than 20 million radio listeners.

The royals were joined by England football captain Harry Kane, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, actor David Tennant and heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua for the campaign to mark the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Heads Together has also partnered Instagram to launch "Heads Together wellbeing guides", which from this afternoon will provide users with recommendations from individuals and organisations.

Each of the three UK guides – which cover talking, self-care and kindness – will be curated by Heads Together and include posts from a range of charity partners, influencers and supporters.

Siobhan Kenny, chief executive of Radiocentre, said: "It is so apt in this most extraordinary of times that the entire radio industry is uniting behind the 'Mental health minute'. We are delighted to be able to use the unique power of radio to highlight this important message to millions of listeners and to continue our support for Heads Together. I would like to thank Somethin’ Else for putting a lot of time and a huge amount of effort into this."

Heads Together works with eight mental-health charities: Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, Best Beginnings, Campaign Against Living Miserably, Contact, Mind, Place2Be, The Mix and YoungMinds.

The Duke and Duchess also narrated a film last month from Public Health England under the "Every mind matters" banner.