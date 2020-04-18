Simon Gwynn
William and Kate narrate Every Mind Matters campaign to support mental health

Public Health England campaign is responding to data showing a large majority of people in the UK are worried about the effect coronavirus is having on their life.

Every Mind Matters: getting regular exercise can help promote good mental health
Public Health England has launched a new campaign under the "Every Mind Matters" banner, with a TV film narrated by Prince William and his wife Kate forming the centrepiece.

Created by Freuds, the film will launch across TV channels from Monday 20 April, and is supported by social, digital and partner support activity.

Every Mind Matters has launched new advice to help people manage the impact of coronavirus, the lockdown and the economic impact of the pandemic on their mental health.

PHE has created a range of resources, including a tailored Covid-19 mind plan, Covid-19 specific content for individuals and their loved ones, and support for specific mental wellbeing issues such as stress, anxiety, low mood and sleep problems.

The website signposts people to activities such as mindful breathing exercises, help reframing unhelpful thoughts, and muscle relaxation. The content has been developed in partnership with clinicians, academics and leading mental health charities and social enterprises including Mind, Mental Health Foundation, Samaritans, Rethink and Mental Health First Aid England.

For anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide or self harm, the website features a dedicated page listing organisations that can provide urgent support, with contact details.

PHE said the drive was informed by new data showing the pandemic had taken a significant toll on people's wellbeing in the UK. The data shows that 85.2% of Brits are worried about the effect coronavirus is having on their life, with over half (53.1%) saying it was affecting their wellbeing, and almost half (46.9%) reporting high levels of anxiety.

Sheila Mitchell, marketing director at Public Health England, said: "Looking after your mental wellbeing is particularly important during this unprecedented time, and that is the premise of our new campaign: Now more than ever, Every Mind Matters.

"We have focused 'Every Mind Matters' on providing content that will support people in facing the challenges of self-isolation and the lockdown period, and have delivered a campaign that is very much an integrated strand of the whole Covid-19 communications framework.

"To build reach and impact we’ve secured the support of partners across the commercial, VCSE and public sectors, including that of Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Developing and delivering the campaign from the homes of colleagues and agencies was an interesting challenge, but we managed to pull it off, and to the tight deadlines demanded by a timely response to the evolving Covid-19 context."

In 2017, William and Kate, along with Prince Harry, joined with eight mental health charities including Mind, CALM and YoungMinds to launch Heads Together, a campaign and initiative aimed at tackling stigma and changing the conversation on mental health.

