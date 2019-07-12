Wimbledon marks finals weekend with space odyssey



McCann London has followed up its "The story continues" promo for the Wimbledon tournament with "The coin toss".

The latest 60-second ad will be shown on TV and online around the world to drive interest in the competition's culminating weekend, featuring the ladies’ and mens’ singles finals today and tomorrow (Saturday and Sunday).

It juxtaposes traditional tennis imagery with audio of a space mission – the reason for which becomes clear in a voiceover by All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club chairman Philip Brook.

Brook relates how US astronaut Drew Feustel took a special pair of Wimbledon coins with him on a six-month space mission last year.

"The trip symbolises the incredible journey these players have been on to reach the final," Brook says. "It’s a quest to be great."

Feustel will be at both finals to pass the coins to the two young people selected to perform the toss.

The work was created by Matt Searle and Olly Wood, and directed by Simon & Ben through Craft London.

In other Wimbledon news, the AELTC has been encouraging users of TikTok, the Chinese video social network, to put their own spin on the tournament after joining the platform.

The best-performing content to date includes a mash-up of Nick Kyrgios and Dreadlock Holiday, and Mariah Carey’s Through the Rain accompanied by visuals of an exploding sprinkler.

Alexandra Willis, head of communications, content and digital, at the AELTC, said: "TikTok provides a brilliant opportunity for sports properties to showcase some of the character, personality, and humour of sport beyond the match action."