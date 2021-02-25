Wimbledon organiser appoints comms and marketing director

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which runs Wimbledon, has promoted Alexandra Willis to communications and marketing director.

Willis, who will begin her new role in August, is currently head of communications, content and digital at the AELTC.

She has led development of the club’s digital, marketing and communications strategies over the past decade, helping to manage the AELTC’s reputation.

Her promotion follows the announcement that Mick Desmond, the AELTC’s commercial and media director, will retire following the conclusion of the Wimbledon Championships this summer.

As communications and marketing director, Willis will be responsible for communications, marketing and the brand vision for The Championships. Her remit involves growing reach, exposure and engagement of Wimbledon to a global audience. This includes audience development and engagement, content development and creation and enhancing and promoting Wimbledon’s reputation.

The AELTC will hire a commercial director to take on the other part of Desmond’s role.

“Alex is a well-respected and highly regarded leader in the digital and communications field and has been instrumental in the transformation of the AELTC’s digital and communications strategies over recent years,” chief executive Sally Bolton said.

“Alex is perfectly placed to lead our drive for greater reach and engagement with a global audience and I am delighted that she has decided to continue her career with us.”

Willis said: “I am absolutely delighted to be given this opportunity to continue my time at the AELTC in this new role and take on the opportunities and challenges ahead of us. It has been an immense privilege to be a part of the Wimbledon story to date and I would like to thank Mick and the team for all their support.”

Prior to joining the AELTC, Willis worked as a sports journalist for several media outlets, including Telegraph Media Group, the Associated Press, Press Association, Sporting Intelligence and ACE Tennis Magazine.

This story originally appeared on PRWeek